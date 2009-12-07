Amazon Trumps Target, Wal-Mart in Bug Battle

E-tailers Amazon, Target, and Wal-Mart will rake in millions in online shopping this holiday season, thanks in part to easy, bug-free interfaces and a growing trust for online retailing. (Black Friday online sales were up 11% this year, to a record $595 million, according to ComScore.) But when uTest pitted the three mega-brands against one another in a week-long Bug Battle in which 600 testers in more than 20 countries test-drove the sites in search of problems, the group found 500+ bugs ready to slow down spending.