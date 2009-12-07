The Nine Coolest Subway Stations in the World

American subways suck–no surprise there. But you’d probably be surprised at just how remarkable subways can be in other countries.

DesignBoom has collected nine outstanding examples. Above: Shanghai’s Bund Sightseeing tunnel, a 2,100-foot stretch of tunnel that connects The Bund–the city’s famous waterfront–with Pudong, it’s high-tech business district, which has sprung up from swampland in a mere 15 years.

Here: One of the stations in Stockholm’s subway system, designed by Per Olof Ultvedt in 1975. There are literally hundreds of art installations, strewn throughout the city’ 100 stations. As DesignBoom points out, many take advantage of the natural rock faces found through the tunnels, which give the entire thing a primordial feel unparalleled in the world.

Here, the ultra-futuristic, recently-completed Drassanes Station in Barcelona, by ON-A architects: