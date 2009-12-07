Design Miami 2009: Laser Guitars, RockShelves, Corporate Patronage

Glitzy packaging and top-shelf sponsors aside, Design Miami remains a cherry on the international design circuit: A nice topper to the year,

but no substantial meal. But that should be of no surprise, as since

its founding five years ago by property developer Craig Robins, the

fair has been about cultivating moneyed collectors, not breaking new

work. These commercial underpinnings were apparent Dec. 1 to 5 at the

fair’s latest installment. As with parallel event Art Basel Miami

Beach, the preference was for the tried and tested. Big-name pieces

commissioned by Design Miami partners Audi, HSBC, Fendi, and Swarovski

dominated the show, upstaging–and perhaps even atoning for–the sparse

number of exhibitors and satellite events. But there were bright

moments amid the fray, the best of which are detailed below.

As part of its world launch of the A8 luxury sedan, Audi commissioned

British designer Tom Dixon to create a product that reflected the

values and materials of the car. The resulting Light Light

pendants–featured in Audi’s Art of Progress installation, which also

included art selections from the Rubell Family Collection–drew upon

the A8’s aluminum frame and its all-LED headlights.

Although only 31 years old, Dutchman Maarten Baas is fast approaching

superstar status, having designed collections for Established & Sons

and Moooi; held solo shows at Galleria Rosanna Orlandi in Milan and

Moss in New York (which also represents him); and completed

commissions from uber-agent Michael Ovitz and actor Brad Pitt. As the

2009 Designer of the Year, Baas created the Shell, an armoire with a

roughly welded steel exterior and refined walnut veneer interior. Here

he stands before it, explaining that both cartoons and spaceships

inspired its shape.

The exception to this year’s rule, the London-based Gallery Libby

Sellers continued to take chances on lesser-known talent. For Tidal

Ossary, designers Julia Lohmann and Gero Grundmann fashioned delicate

vases from 19th century animal bones the pair found along the shores

of the Thames.