Your product/service vastly improves your customers’

lives. In today’s world of stimulus

saturation, how do you get your message across?

Let’s look at two approaches. This example is taken from a company whose

product helps organizations manage their IT resources. ·

“It takes 82% of companies with over

1000 employees, up to 10 days, to retrieve an employee’s PC when the employee

is terminated. During this time, 25% of

ex-employees access their former employer’s computer, causing an estimated

$54.6 million in damage.” ·

“About 6 months ago, an account

manager at Company X, a financial services company, was let go, but HR never

retrieved his computer. He immediately went home and transferred all his

accounts to a home computer. He then sent his customers an email notifying them

that his company was changing their email addresses and phone numbers. Two

months later, Company X noticed a high rate of customer defections. Turns out,

the account manager joined a competitor and recruited many of his former

clients….many of the clients never realized they had changed service

providers…The impact, as you can imagine, was enormous…”

Which one of these approaches is more convincing? People like stories – regardless of age position, title, or

educational background, humans are social creatures. Therefore, good marketing starts with good

story telling. One place where people typically “blow it” is the classic

sales presentation. How many presentations have you sat through, where the

presenter spews statistics and market figures like Mt. Vesuvius

on a bad day. People’s eyes glaze over, heads bonk on the table, and then the

presenter says, “and this reminds me of a story…” All of a sudden, eyes are

open, people are wake up, and there is electricity in the air. Now, the

audience is engaged.

We have all been there. And it seems so obvious. Why then, do

people continue to present numbing statistics and marketing figures? I think a lot of this has to do with people’s

fear of public speaking. It is much easier to stick to dry facts, rather than to

“be yourself” in front of a group of customers, bosses, or peers. Here are some practical tips for engaging your audience in

order to get your message across: ·

A theme or metaphor for you message

can be extremely powerful, if it is familiar and if it fits the situation. For

example, if you are offering a service to help organizations achieve regulatory

compliance, a metaphor about the complexity of planning a vacation would be

intuitive, since both are quite complex and difficult – even more so, when you

don’t know the landscape. Note: beware of jaded metaphors, such as “the

Internet as a highway of information” – these are awful. ·

Make sure what you are saying is

sincere. It is easier than you think to detect BS. And it is a major turnoff.

·

Come up with a story, anecdote,

joke you feel comfortable telling. One of the most embarrassing

presentations I sat through was where a presenter tried to tell a personal, emotional

story. He was so nervous that it took him about 10 minutes to tell a 2 minute

story. All the while, the audience was looking at the floor and shuffling their

feet…just waiting for the presenter to stop already. ·

Be respectful. Be careful about

poking fun- your joke may be misunderstood or misconstrued and might offend

someone in the audience. I was once present in a presentation where someone

made an innocuous joke about the current situation being at DEFCON 5. One of

the audience members was an old submarine hand, and he found the reference

offensive. ·

If you aren’t funny, don’t try and

tell a joke. Test out your story with a friendly, but honest audience before

you go “live.” ·

Keep it short. The story help you

promote your message, not take on a life of its own.