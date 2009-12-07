There’s been a lot of talk recently about Twitter’s business model (or lack thereof) , and how they plan on making money in the future, whether it will be through advertising , paid pro accounts , pay-for-features or some combination.

A question remains, however, is Twitter ready for prime time? The fail whale is a common enough site for those people who are active at Twitter.com, and phishing attacks, accounts banned for no good reason and porn spambots who mention users by name (for increased visibility) are degrading the quality of conversation and community at Twitter.

In addition, there’s a question of whether Twitter is delivering all of your mentions to your attention.

I was doing a little experiment the other day to see if I could reduce the number of API calls TweetDeck makes to Twitter on my behalf. (I know, I’m a geek.) I figured that since a request to Twitter for my mentions (@therichbrooks) takes one API call and a search on “@therichbrooks” doesn’t require any API call, that I could just substitute one for the other.

In other words, searching for “@therichbrooks” should bring back the same results as seeing all my mentions, right?

Turns out…not so much. This is a recent example of my mentions column vs. my @therichbrooks search on TweetDeck. I’ve highlighted the tweets that only appear in one column.