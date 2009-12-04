NYT Moves to the Crowd?

As we find more and more ways to connect online, the trend of crowdsourcing only seems like a natural progression to solve problems, collaborate, and join in discussion with people from around the world. Crowdsourcing’s scope – from social networks to intellectual capital and microfinancing – covers nearly every industry imaginable, and continues to be adopted by new ones every day.

The New York Times is branching out and experimenting with the latest area of crowdsourcing – crowdfunding. Similar to crowdsourcing, the idea of crowdfunding asks people to donate small amounts of money to support a larger cause. In this case, users on the siteSpot.Us raised funds to help reporter Lindsey Hoshaw travel to a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in order to report on an environmental story. It was the Times’ first crowdfunded story – and will most likely not be its last.

In a way, the move to crowdfunding shows that the Times is not only supporting citizen and freelance journalism, but also makes the media company appear fresh, almost like a fresh startup venture. As a business model, crowdfunding is sustainable, and easy to use as both a person seeking donations and someone looking to donate money to others. Using PayPal or a secure online transaction, one can help further efforts with just a few clicks. Running a crowdfunded story is usually free or at a low cost to the news outlet running the story – a major plus when revenues and ad sales continue to decline.

By utilizing the crowd as a source for news, newspapers can show support for these journalists, while demonstrating commitment and community involvement. For small startups looking to take advantage of crowdfunding, they have a dedicated community of others looking to help, right at their fingertips.

The reach and influence of crowdsourcing and funding is abundant in online communities. In some instances, a simple idea can become supported by thousands of strangers, and the idea can become reality. Creativity is king among crowdsourcing, and there seems to be no limit to what people can use it for. Here are just a few ways that new and established leaders are putting the crowd theory to good use.

Product Innovation

On the crowdsourcing front, Dell and Starbucks have used an innovative platform encouraging feedback from customers to help shape the future of their companies. Dell’s IdeaStorm, which has been around since 2007, asks customers to share frustrations or ideas on how to improve upon Dell products and services. Even years after its launch, ideas continue to pour in. Dell has a section devoted to ideas that have been implemented – signaling to customers that they really are being heard.