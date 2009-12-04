Boxee Gathers iTunes, Hulu, Last.fm and More in New Set-Top

With the availability of devices like Tivo, DVR, and online video streaming platforms, we have access to nearly every show on television, whenever we want it.Our growing media consumption – whether it’s through TV, YouTube, iTunes, or streaming video – is no doubt growing each year, and expanding beyond the television set itself to ever more popular on-demand streaming platforms.

Online video streaming will get even easier on December 7th when the emerging digital platform Boxee launches its public beta version to the masses. Boxee enables easier video streaming and organization for home computers, and even for the TV itself. Leading up to its launch, the venture-capital backed company has announced partnerships with other online video sites Crunchyroll and Crackle, along with Sony Pictures, to feature a large library of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Boxee is a free, downloadable, open source software that essentially gathers streams from online platforms to deliver them right to your computer, without the need for individual searches on multiple platforms and Web sites. Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux, Boxee has been available for some time on Apple TV as well, delivering and all-in-one package for the most avid television viewers.

Extending beyond the video realm, Boxee offers users the option to connect with popular sites and applications like Last.fm and iTunes, and social networking sites Facebook and Twitter – all in one place. Boxee organizes files, folders and data to be easily accessible, and essentially having no need to exit out of the application. Additionally, Boxee is designed and readily capable for TV hookup through an HDMI cable, without a separate box or media player. Tech and media gurus everywhere have long sought after capabilities like these, and Boxee is the first to deliver such options from a single platform like this.

Boxee is also continually being created and improved by independent developers using its open source platform. The creators of Boxee encourage people to get…

To read more about Boxee’s new set-top, go to Sparxoo, a digital marketing, branding and business development blog.