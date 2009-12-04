Honda’s P-NUT Lives Up to Its Name

Small, efficient vehicles have become increasingly popular as gas prices continue to rise and the government offers incentives like the Cash for Clunkers program to buy vehicles with better mileage. So in the spirit of making cars ever-smaller, Honda has revealed its P-NUT (Personal-Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle at this week’s LA Auto Show.

The sub-compact car has the driver’s seat in the center to maximize space, while the powertrain is moved to the back. Two passenger seats are also in the backseat of the vehicle. The car’s windshield contains a display for the navigation system and a back-up camera. There isn’t an engine in the concept, but P-NUT’s designers imagine it could contain a gasoline-electric or battery-electric model.

Unlike some other sub-compact cars, we can actually picture this one becoming popular. Unfortunately, it appears that Honda doesn’t want to move this one out of the concept stages. Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t see a Honda vehicle that incorporates elements present in the P-NUT sometime in the next few years.

[Via Motor Crave]