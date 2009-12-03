Can You Solve these Typographic Riddles? (Help Us, Then, Please)

Harry Pierce, a graphic designer and partner at Pentagram, is an avid collector of a type of puzzle the British call conundrums, graphic representations of common phrases. They can be devilishly hard, and when you find out the answer, you usually slap your head.

Now Pearce has produced his own book of 171 of these puzzles, Conundrums, which goes on sale this week.

Wallpaper* has just posted an entire slideshow’s worth. To whet your appetite, here’s a few. Scroll down for the answers we came up with…