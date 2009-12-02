As a leadership Coach I constantly have to ask questions that I feel my clients would benefit on reflecting on and looking at how they answer not just what their answer is. Some of those questions are “Is easier harder?” “Is easier always better?” “Do you have to slow down to go faster?” Do we have to create space in our days so we can ‘dance’ in real time?

People want their lives to be easier but they’re not sure just what that means. It’s a vague concept to them and therefore makes their life harder in even trying to answer it.

Some people are so busy trying to make everyone else’s life easier, it complicates their lives ten times over. This increases exponentially when they’re in a position of organizational leadership. They want to avoid conflict, grievances, or negative attitudes. People don’t want to ‘rock the boat’ and speak up for what they really want so they run instead of confront. Thing is, eventually they’ll run out of energy by running away or hiding out and it’ll all catch up to them in one fell swoop.

We live in a world of contradictions, most of them created by ourselves. Why do we do that exactly? If you find yourself in that category, what value do you get from it? There is value and often it’s negative value but value all the same. People minimize their greatness by hiding under a veil of mediocrity. They want to be praised but often negate a compliment. Any of this sound familiar?

Next time you want to book off time for yourself, think about how easily you give it to others before you say the words “I don’t have time to…” What contradictions are you living right now?

So I leave you with this…