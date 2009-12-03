Global Greening Lifestyles: Japan

advertisement

Trending Meaning

Of late CultureofFuture has

been called to speak at a number of venues and more and more it is a request

for direction and meaning. The think tank Demos.fl of Finland brought us to

present a LoCarbon Lifestyle Trend presentation to 20 journalists and a

Meaningful Brands presentation to over 200 creatives in Helsinki via SUBtv.

Demos knows how to influence a topic forward! We will write more on this experience later, but it gave us many ideas one of which is a call to various trenders to submit content on meaningful trends.

Kristina and I met while presenting at the lovely Malmo,

Sweden DesignBoost.se sustainable design conference and exhibition. Kristina is

sharing here her perspective as she spends time in Japan. Factors that influence

Japan’s approach to sustainability

Kristina Dryza, http://www.kristinadryza.com/ Least possible wastage

Historically, the small size

of the country and its limited resources meant extravagance in the use of space

and materials was seen as immoral. Getting the most out of every thing is

deeply engrained in the Japanese psyche. This is why recycling is such a strong

feature of daily Japanese existence.

Blaine Brownell, an

architect and sustainable material researcher, said in an interview that many

Japanese architects practice sustainable design in Japan without necessarily

labeling it as such. They just naturally make the most of limited space and

resources with highly imaginative solutions. They are conscious of space and

know how to enhance it. While today Tokyo is the

sky-high neon city we all know, there are still objects and utensils used whose

production hasn’t changed in centuries. The secret behind this long lastingness

according to the Louis Vuitton City Guide is “the simple fact that from their

origins, the objects produced in Edo were meant for daily use. They were

functional, adapted to the lives of ordinary citizens and not objects of grand

luxury intended for ostentatious display – like the daimyo – who held power.

They were designed in a spirit of craftsmanship where economic imperatives

(such as the least possible wasting of materials) were key.” In previous centuries the

humility poverty instilled led the Japanese to appreciate a rustic simplicity.

This quiet dignity and Zen austerity still influences their designs today

allowing them to refine concepts down to their essence. True beauty is not

showy; it’s considered and thoughtful and gets to the heart of all things. Seasons

Life in Japan is driven by

the seasons. The four seasons are so clearly felt, seen and experienced, and

the whole culture supports the celebration and acknowledgment of seasonality. Japanese cuisine especially

places paramount importance on expressing the joys of each season. For example,

Japanese sweets (called wagashi) represent

the different seasons with both elegance and feeling. They are inspired both by

nature and emotion, and express natural and abstract phenomena. These sweets

are to be served graciously, enjoyed leisurely and appreciated delicately and

attentively. Each bite brings with it the emotion of the season. The Japanese also know when

each food is in its prime – like the first harvest of a seasonal crop – whether

it’s bamboo shoots, melons or wild mushrooms. The ‘first of the season’ idea is

incredibly important to a culture so attuned to the cycles of nature.

Attention to detailThe Japanese ability to

attend to details is what made the nation the economic powerhouse it is

today. Their efficiency and precision is known the world over. This attention

to detail and the ubiquitous pursuit of perfectionism leads to fast adaptation,

compact editing and their clean, modern design aesthetic.

Shigeru Uchida in his book

‘Japanese Interior Design – Its Cultural Origin’ says the physical sensibility

of the “culture of sitting down” and “culture of taking off shoes” means the

Japanese pay attention to fine details. “People of the climate, of the forests,

sit on the earth and observe nature, imagine and infer. Their attitude is one

that pays careful attention to very subtle occurrences, and one that discovers

beauty hidden in fine details. The manner of being one with nature is felt by

listening to the insects in the garden, appreciating the changing seasons and

admiring the glories of nature in the peaceful flow of time.” These

sensibilities are directly reflected in the design of Japanese spaces. Ikebana

Traditional Japanese flower

arrangement (called ikebana) is not

just about floral display. It’s used as a tool to convey the creator’s own

feelings. Flowers and plants aren’t

just beautiful, pretty things to be admired – they have their own energy. Ikebana artists learn to read and

enhance the energy these plants have. As nature tries to grow to the sun, the ikebana artist finds the best expression

for each branch by finding its ‘front face’ – its highest possible

representation. By reading deeper into the

energy it’s possible to have a two-way communication with nature that enhances

the artist’s own creative expression. Ikebana

teaches its students to step back and see the bigger picture, yet also to

pay attention to details. Ikebana

artists learn to work in multiple dimensions balancing space, containers and

materials.

But one of the central

aspects of ikebana is the

appreciation for the different stages of nature, respecting each of the changes

that happen to a tree. For example, the wilting bark, the falling leaf and the

hole the bug made in the leaf. As Kisho Kurokawa, an architect, concurs, “We

used to consider things that could live forever to be beautiful. But this way

of thinking has been exposed as a lie. True beauty lies in things that die,

things that change.”

Sense of quality

It’s well known that the

Japanese have a keen sense of quality. But more than that, they have a deep

respect for exquisite quality that goes beyond the product to include the

person who sells the item to them, the creator, and any thing and every person

that touches the item in between. This sense of holism means the Japanese look

beyond the surface of things and equally judge quality by what is not visible

to the naked eye. Japanese concept of beauty

Soetsu Yanagi, a famed

handicraft authority, described the keys to Japanese beauty using the terms shibui, yugen and myo. Myo refers to a special spirit that

imbues the truly beautiful, a spirit that goes beyond mechanical skill to

express a delicate mystery. Yugen

expresses both a mystery and subtlety that lies modestly beneath the surface of

things in delicate, perfect harmony. And shibui

refers to a restrained, highly refined beauty that epitomises classic

simplicity and also exhibits the quality of myo

and yugen. This is why there is

artistic merit in almost every item in the Japanese home. This holistic

approach to beauty leads the Japanese to have a refined aesthetic sense that

they take with them into all aspects of their lives. Bringing the outside in

Gardens in Japan aren’t just

for palaces or Zen monasteries, but to be brought into one’s own world. The

Japanese have always been bringing the outside into their homes and office

buildings. As author Boye Lafayette De Mente says, “Shintoism, the native

Japanese religion, holds that all things in nature, including trees and rocks,

have a spiritual essence of their own. In this philosophy, the apprentice

carpenter cannot fully master his craft until he is able to recognise and

respect the spirit of the wood used in his trade.” Learning to look to the

spirit that lies beyond all things means nature is not something separate to

the Japanese. Bringing things that are a part of nature into their surroundings

is essential to promote the flow of spiritual harmony.

Some examples of these

approaches in practice:

Least possible wastage

Reben is a wall paint that

consists of powdered Japanese washi

(paper), seaweed glue, scallop-shell powder, titanium dioxide and natural

pigments that actually ‘clean’ the air:

http://transmaterial.net/index.php/2007/11/04/reben/

Seasons As the season’s change, so

do the look and taste of Toraya’s sweets:

http://www.toraya-group.co.jp/english/ Attention to detail

Utilising computer network

technology, Toyota’s new Home Energy Management System can

display the amount of energy consumption and control operations of home

appliances: http://www.japanfs.org/en/pages/029108.html

Ikebana

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu

Hotel employs ikebana artist Eikou Sumura to craft installations as a

form of communication with their guests:

http://www.ceruleantower-hotel.com/en/ Sense of quality

The directors of 21_21

Design Sight – Issey Miyake, Taku Satoh and Naoto Fukasawa – each create in

different mediums and exhibitions here are testament to their holistic view of

design: http://www.2121designsight.jp/index-e.html

Japanese concept of beauty

The porcelain in designer

Gaku Otomo’s tea cups is so fine, green tea literally ‘shines’ through:

http://www.gakudesign.jp/ Another view: Leonard Koren’s classic books on Japan explore Wabi Sabi For Artists and Poets, Japanese Flower Arranging and How To Take A Japanese Bath.

For complete collection of books on Japan: http://www.leonardkoren.com/



Bringing the outside inThe ‘Fiber City: Tokyo 2050’

concept describes four strategies – Green Finger, Green Web, Green Partition

and Urban Wrinkle – for an alternative metropolis:

http://www.fibercity2050.net/eng/fibercityENG.html Culture

of Future is Jody Turner, the founder, and Kathy Baylor, the VP of research.

Jody holds US West Coast and European perspectives from San Francisco and Los

Angeles, while Kathy covers Asia and East Coast perspective from NYC and

Tokyo. While

anyone can track trends, we have the time and resources to do so. Our mission

is inspiring and assisting country, community and company in the redesigning of

how we live, work, and play with creative and conscious consumption

innovations. Our client list includes top brands and top innovation influencers. Our

dynamic culture network includes some of the world’s influential designers,

style arbiters, eco power players, retail gurus, tech innovators, artists and entertainment media pros. Kristina Dryza is one such brilliant

influencer.

