What Happens to ’30 Rock’ Jokes Now That Comcast Is Buying NBC?

This morning it became official: Comcast is buying NBC Universal in a deal estimated to be worth $30 billion. Although GE will still have a 49% stake in the business, one thing’s clear: 30 Rock will never be the same.

Go ahead, try and make a funny joke about Comcast. Not so easy, is it? We’re awaiting comments from the Shinehardt Wig Company about the transaction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA and FAIRFIELD, CT – Dec. 3, 2009 – Comcast (NASDAQ:

CMCSA, CMCSK) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) announced today that they

have signed a definitive agreement to form a joint venture that will be

51 percent owned by Comcast, 49 percent owned by GE and managed by

Comcast. The joint venture, which will consist of the NBC Universal

(NBCU) businesses and Comcast’s cable networks, regional sports

networks and certain digital properties and certain unconsolidated

investments, will be well positioned to compete in an increasingly

dynamic and competitive media and digital environment.

The combination of assets creates a leading media and entertainment

company with the proven capability to provide some of the world’s most

popular entertainment, news and sports content, movies and film

libraries to consumers anytime, anywhere. The joint venture will

provide consumers the broadest possible access to content, and support

high-quality, award-winning content development across all platforms

including film, television, and online. It will be anchored by an

outstanding portfolio of cable networks and regional sports networks

that will account for about 80 percent of its cash flow, including USA,

Bravo, Syfy, E!, Versus, CNBC and MSNBC. The joint venture will be

financially strong with a robust cash-flow-generation capability.

Under the terms of the transaction, GE will contribute to the joint

venture NBCU’s businesses valued at $30 billion, including its cable

networks, filmed entertainment, televised entertainment, theme parks,

and unconsolidated investments, subject to $9.1 billion in debt to

third party lenders. Comcast will contribute its cable networks

including E!, Versus and the Golf Channel, its ten regional sports

networks, and certain digital media properties, collectively valued at

$7.25 billion, and make a payment to GE of approximately $6.5 billion

of cash subject to certain adjustments based on various events between

signing and closing.

Comcast Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said,

“This deal is a perfect fit for Comcast and will allow us to become a

leader in the development and distribution of multiplatform ‘anytime,

anywhere’ media that American consumers are demanding. In particular,

NBCU’s fast-growing, highly profitable cable networks are a great

complement to our industry-leading distribution business. Today’s

announced transaction will increase our capabilities in content and

cable networks. At the same time, it will enhance consumer choice and

accelerate the development of new digital products and services. GE has

provided NBCU with a great home and has dramatically and positively

transformed the business. We are honored that under this agreement

Comcast would take over the stewardship of this important collection of

assets and are absolutely committed to investing in NBCU and ensuring

that it is a vibrant, financially strong company able to thrive in a

rapidly evolving marketplace by delivering innovative programming. We

are particularly pleased to be creating this new joint venture with GE

and Jeff Immelt and to have their continued involvement.

“For Comcast, this transaction is strategically compelling and will

generate attractive financial returns and build shareholder value,”

continued Roberts. “It is also expected to be immediately accretive and

will also allow us to maintain our strong commitment to returning

capital to shareholders– all while increasing the scale, capabilities

and value of our cable distribution, content and digital assets.

Significantly, it is entirely consistent with our intense focus on

value creation and our disciplined strategy of pursuing profitable

growth in areas complementary to our distribution business.”

GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said, “The combination of Comcast’s

cable and regional sports networks and digital media properties and

NBCU will deliver strong returns for GE shareholders and business

partners. NBCU has been a great business for GE over the past two

decades. We have generated an average annual return of 11 percent,

while expanding into cable, movies, parks and international media. We

are reducing our ownership stake from 80 percent to 49 percent of a

more valuable entity. By doing so, GE gets a good value for NBCU. This

transaction will generate approximately $8 billion of cash at closing

with an expected small after-tax gain. We have many opportunities to

invest in our high-technology infrastructure businesses at attractive

returns. I believe that the new NBCU will deliver value for both

Comcast and GE in the future. We will give consumers and advertisers

more choice and our cable and digital assets will be second to none. I

am confident Brian Roberts and his team at Comcast will be great

partners.”

Comcast also announced the creation of Comcast Entertainment Group

(CEG), which will house Comcast’s interest in the joint venture and

will stand alongside Comcast Cable, which operates the company’s

traditional cable business.

Comcast Chief Operating Officer Steve Burke said, “Both Comcast and

NBCU have excellent track records of integrating and growing

multi-billion dollar businesses, including significant content

acquisitions. In addition, we have both developed some of the country’s

most popular programming and built many of the most watched and valued

networks in the industry. We are confident that we’ll be even stronger

together, and look forward to working with Jeff Zucker and the NBCU

team to deliver the best consumer experience.”

Jeff Zucker, current president and CEO of NBCU, will be CEO of the

new joint venture and will report to Burke. Zucker said, “Combining the

assets of NBCU, ranging from our suite of cable properties and two

broadcast networks to a legendary film studio and global theme park

business, with the content assets and resources of Comcast, will enable

us to continue to thrive in an ever-changing media landscape. Consumers

of all of our products – on screens large and small – will have the

benefit of enhanced content and experiences, delivered to them in new

and better ways as a result of this transaction. This marks the start

of a new era for NBCU, and I’m genuinely excited that I will be leading

this wonderful organization, along with the Comcast team, at this

important time in our history.”

Headquarters for the business will remain in New York. The joint

venture board will have three directors nominated by Comcast and two

nominated by GE.

Key Elements Of The Transaction:

• NBCU will borrow approximately $9.1 billion from third-party lenders and distribute the cash to GE.

• NBCU, valued at $30 billion, will be contributed to the newly formed

joint venture. Comcast will contribute its programming businesses and

certain other properties valued at $7.25 billion.

• GE will acquire Vivendi’s 20% interest in NBCU for $5.8 billion.

GE will purchase approximately 38% of Vivendi’s interest (or

approximately 7.66% of all outstanding NBCU shares) from Vivendi for $2

billion in September 2010, if the Comcast transaction is not closed by

then. GE will acquire the remaining 62% of Vivendi’s interest (or

approximately 12.34% of all outstanding NBCU shares) for $3.8 billion

when the transaction closes.

• Comcast will make a payment to GE of approximately $6.5 billion

in cash subject to certain adjustments based on various events between

signing and closing.

• The new venture will be 51% owned by Comcast and 49% owned by GE.

• GE expects to realize $9.8 billion pre-tax in cash before debt

reduction and transaction fees and after buyout of the Vivendi stake.

GE expects to realize approximately $8 billion in cash after paying

down the existing NBCU debt and transaction fees.

• GE will be entitled to elect to cause the joint venture to redeem

one-half of its interest at year 3 ½ and its remaining interest at year

7. The joint venture’s obligations to complete those purchases will be

subject to the venture’s leverage ratio not exceeding 2.75X EBITDA and

the venture continuing to hold investment-grade ratings. Comcast also

has certain rights to purchase GE’s interest in the venture at

specified times. All such transactions would be done at a 20% premium

to public market value with 50% sharing of upside above the closing

valuation.

• To the extent the joint venture is not required to meet GE’s

redemption requests, Comcast will provide a backstop up to a maximum of

$2.875 billion for the first redemption and a total backstop of $5.750

billion.

The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of GE

and Comcast. It is subject to receipt of various regulatory approvals,

including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements

Act, and approvals of the Federal Communications Commission and certain

international agencies. The transaction is also subject to other

customary closing conditions. NBCU has obtained $9.85 billion of

committed financing through a consortium of banks led by J.P. Morgan,

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citi. This

financing is expected to receive solid investment-grade ratings from

S&P and Moody’s.

Comcast and GE intend to submit regulatory applications supporting

the pro-competitive and strong public interest benefits of the

transaction, including how the joint venture will better meet the

entertainment, communications and information needs of the American

public.

“We are prepared to make affirmative commitments to ensure that the

pro-consumer and public interest benefits of the transaction are

realized,” Roberts said. “Today, we have announced a number of initial

commitments that expand on the capabilities that Comcast and NBCU have

built over the years, and the new opportunities that this combination

makes possible. These commitments address the needs of various

audiences and stakeholders, and we will provide additional details on

these and other commitments in our public interest filing with the

Federal Communications Commission.”

Advisors

Morgan Stanley is lead financial advisor to Comcast with UBS and BofA

Merrill Lynch acting as co-advisors. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is

Comcast’s legal advisor. J.P. Morgan is lead financial advisor to GE

with Goldman Sachs and Citi acting as co-advisors. Weil, Gotshal &

Manges LLP is GE’s and NBCU’s legal advisor.