New Layar Makes The World Your Augmented Reality Show

It’s hard not to be excited about Augmented Reality since it’s a dream sci-fi tech that’s actually real and growing before our eyes–led in part by the AR Browser Layar , which has just been updated. Its new powers show the future of AR really is everywhere.

Hidden in the typical version-to-version improvements of Layar 3.0 are a few gems that will transform the system. The first is 3-D objects–which we wrote about before–adds a rich virtual reality-like capability to the augmented reality experience. The second is auto-triggered actions which will enable a whole host of novel exploitations of AR tech, particularly if you’re talking about AR-enabled games which require you to navigate yourself to a particular point. And the final feature is a point of interest-to-point of interest system. This could transform many of the apps within Layar from being a mere list of nearby geotagged reference points to a way to guide people through a location–picture yourself taking part in an augmented city tour on your next vacation, complete with interesting pop-up data on the buildings you’re walking past.

If that technobabble is all a blur, then check out the examples below for what this means for the real app on your smartphone:

Virtually Augmented Locations

If you happen to be in Rotterdam and switch on Layar when you’re at the site of the new Market Hall building by MVRDV architects, you’ll be able to wander around inside its strange hollow arch-shape and check out how the novel building fits into its environment.