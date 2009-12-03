“I’m Green. Are You?” Are You Up For the Sustainability Challenge?

We are in the midst of a shift in the way many of us look at the world, the shift toward a greener world. It’s a change in how we think, the decisions we make, and the actions we take. It’s a change from living just for today, to living in a way that can last for all the years, decades and centuries to come. It’s a big change, but when we’re talking about the future of our planet it’s worth it. Pete Green and Morrisa Zimmeth at “I’m Green. Are You?” are challenging us all to join in.
We’re not likely to make a big change like this without stirring up some controversy, though not always the way you think. The big conflict today is not between the red and blue states, or between planet lovers and planet haters. I don’t think there are very many earth haters around really anyway. But there are plenty of us who feel we just have too many other things to worry about now, and need to put the environment off until later.
The real conflict is between those who feel environmental issues are important enough and urgent enough to do something about them now, and those who don’t. If you’re in one group then you’re ready now to change how you live for the sake of your kids, your neighbors, and your future. If you’re in the other group then you’re not.
Which group are you in? That’s the question that “I’m Green. Are You?” is asking. Morrisa and Pete at www.ImGreenAreYou.net are creating a community of awareness all based around this one simple question. On their site you’ll find eco-apparel, bags and accessories all asking the same thing. The more people who wear this question everywhere they go, the faster the wave of change will spread in your neighborhood, your school, your group, and your workplace.
It’s not just about buying and selling things. It’s about spreading the word. It’s about living the change you want to see in every aspect of your life, and provoking others to do the same. By getting others involved, going green becomes the normal accepted way of doing things, the new standard.
Going green is about the environment, but it’s also about helping people, and this is important. The green community recognizes the importance of giving back to both ecosystems and to other people. To show their commitment, Pete and Morrisa are donating 10% of sales to eco-charities like the Captain Planet Foundation, teaching kids about the environment, or the Nature Conservancy. In addition, they’ve pledged to give another $1 for every t-shirt sold, hoping to see a million people wearing a million t-shirts that catalyze the change and generate a million dollars to help the cause.
“I’m Green. Are You?” is more than a question, and more than something you wear. It’s a challenge to think about which group you’re in today and which group you want to be in. It’s a challenge to get more of us into action to do the right thing. There are many great things happening, positive changes underway, but so far it’s only the tip of the iceberg. We have far to go, very far, and the stakes are high. But the more people that join in, the closer we are to creating a better world for us all.
Glenn Croston is the founder of StartingUpGreen.com and the Green Biz Blast, helping businesses to start green and grow successful. He is also the author of “75 Green Businesses You Can Start to Make Money and Make a Difference”, and “Starting Green“, a nuts and bolts guide to starting a successful green business (Entrepreneur Press, October 2009).