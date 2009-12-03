“I’m Green. Are You?” Are You Up For the Sustainability Challenge?

We are in the midst of a shift in the way many of us look at the world, the shift toward a greener world. It’s a change in how we think, the decisions we make, and the actions we take. It’s a change from living just for today, to living in a way that can last for all the years, decades and centuries to come. It’s a big change, but when we’re talking about the future of our planet it’s worth it. Pete Green and Morrisa Zimmeth at “ I’m Green. Are You ?” are challenging us all to join in.

We’re not likely to make a big change like this without stirring up some controversy, though not always the way you think. The big conflict today is not between the red and blue states, or between planet lovers and planet haters. I don’t think there are very many earth haters around really anyway. But there are plenty of us who feel we just have too many other things to worry about now, and need to put the environment off until later.

The real conflict is between those who feel environmental issues are important enough and urgent enough to do something about them now, and those who don’t. If you’re in one group then you’re ready now to change how you live for the sake of your kids, your neighbors, and your future. If you’re in the other group then you’re not.