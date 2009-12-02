50 Percent of the US Book Market is Now Published Sustainably: Green Press Initiative

Anyway, here’s the press release, in full:

Book Industry Reaches Significant Environmental Milestone

Nov 30, 2009: New York Today, the U.S. book industry passed a

meaningful environmental threshold – approximately 50% of publishers

(market share) now have environmental commitments in place – most with

goals and timelines for vastly improving their environmental and

climate performance. This is significant due to the fact that as recent

as 2001, virtually no publishers had environmental commitments on

record within this $40 billion/yr industry. This milestone was hit with

the release of Hachette Book Group’s new environmental policy. Hachette

is one of the top five publishers in the U.S. and the new policy

commits them to a tenfold increase in recycled fiber by 2012, a 20%

reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, sourcing 20% of paper certified

from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), ending the use of paper that

may impact Endangered Forests, and a wide range of other initiatives.

“In these challenging economic times, it is wonderful to see a

company as large as Hachette making environmental stewardship a core

value and coming out with an industry leading policy. This helps the

industry to pass an important threshold and hopefully will motivate

those larger and smaller players that are lagging to do more.” said

Tyson Miller, director of the Green Press Initiative.

When Hachette Book Group achieves the commitments laid out in its

new policy, the company will save approximately 267,537 trees and up to

86,000 tons of greenhouse gases each year – equivalent to removing

nearly 16,000 cars.

Relevant Industry Environmental Facts and Figures:

‚ The Book Industry Environmental Council (BIEC –more at bookcouncil.org)

recently committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2020

– a global first in publishing and equivalent to 2.5 million tons of

C02/yr or the annual emissions of 450,000 cars.

‚ A report co-published by Green Press in 2008 found that the industry consumes the equivalent of 30 million trees per year

‚ The U.S. book industry has increased its use of recycled fiber

sixfold from 2004 to 2007 – equivalent to eliminating the annual

emissions of over 200,000 cars.

‚ Over two hundred publishers now have commitments in place to

increase recycled and FSC certified fiber, eliminate impacts on

Endangered Forests, and a range of other initiatives (including Random

House, Simon & Schuster, Scholastic, Chronicle Books, New World

Library, Baker Publishing Group, Lantern Books, Thomas-Nelson, Chelsea

Green, and a variety of others)

New Industry Progress

‚ The BIEC is finalizing a green publisher certification program and

logo that will be launched in Spring of 2010. It is a points-based

system similar to LEED that awards environmental leadership across 22

environmental performance areas and will be identifiable on books

‚ This national eco-label will set a rigorous environmental performance standard and qualifying publishers will be audited

Contact: Kelly Spitzner, Communications Coordinator, 952-223-3364, kelly@greenpressinitiative.org