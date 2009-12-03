Four-Motor, 313-Horsepower Audi e-tron EV Makes North American Debut

Another day, another sporty electric vehicle is revealed. This time, it’s the Audi e-tron, a sleek all-wheel drive EV that made its North American debut at this week’s LA Auto Show. The vehicle has four motors, 313 horsepower, and 3,319 foot-pounds of torque–a whopping ten times the amount of torque of the Audi R8 engine.

Audi’s e-tron, which was designed from the start as an EV (instead of using a traditional vehicle platform repurposed as an EV), has a range of 154 miles provided by a 42.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The vehicle also goes from 0 to 62mph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 124 mph.

That’s all Audi will say for now, but by the looks of the e-tron (and the brand’s reputation), the vehicle won’t be cheap. We’ll all find out soon enough–the vehicle is set for a 2012 release, with more Audi EVs expected to roll out soon after.