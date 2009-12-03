Five Best Practices for Leveraging Generation Differences in the Workplace

advertisement

After writing and speaking on the topic of cross generation

communication for over seven years, I’ve collected best practices from clients

and people who have attended my programs and/or read my articles. Here are five ways people have told me they were able to

leverage generation differences to recruit, hire and retain talent and create

work environments where people love to do their best work: 1- Advertised on Craigslist for entry-level positions

that needed to be filled quickly. “We got

responses before we were able to finish posting the full job description.

“ In the past we had only advertised in the newspapers, but

we didn’t get the cross section of candidates we wanted. and had no idea how to

get younger people in our recruiting pool.” 2- Provided feedback on a regular basis instead of

waiting for their semi-annual performance evaluation. “We heard that Gen Y people needed feedback more often. I

decided to try giving feedback at least once a week, focusing on strengths and

suggesting ways to correct mistakes. Not only did this improve my relationships

with Gen Y, but baby boomers and Gen Hers told me that frequent feedback helped

them feel more engaged.” 3- Showed appreciation for baby boomers and the seniors

in the workplace.

“ I’m younger than many other employees that I manage. I’d

heard that there was some resentment because of my age, and felt that I wasn’t

taken seriously. I began to ask my older employees to share some of the lessons

they’d learned through the years, and let them know how much I valued their

experience. It didn’t take very long before they were willing to share their

knowledge and be less defensive.” 4- Created a series of technology classes geared for

different levels of understanding. “We didn’t make the assumption that all younger employees

were technology savvy and all older employees were out of touch. We had Gen

Yand Gen X employees who took the beginner classes. While some of them knew how

to use technology they didn’t know how to apply it to our workplace. There were

baby boomers in the advanced classes who reminded us that Steve Jobs and Bill

Gates were over 50 years old. We even had a couple of seniors in those classes,

who were able to bring merge their knowledge of technology with their knowledge

and years of experience.” 5- Set up cross-generation mutual mentoring programs.

“It’s amazing how much we get done now. Not only is there

transfer of knowledge, but also there is less suspicion and stereotyping of

people based on age differences. There is more cooperation, and employees are

more willing to help each other.” I know how much I’ve learned, how my business

continues to grow and how much I appreciate working and collaborating with

people years older and younger than me. Simma Lieberman “The Inclusionist”

