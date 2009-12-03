Neil Gaiman, the BBC, and 124 Twitterers Make Fiction

Award-winning writer Neil Gaiman (one of our Most-Creative People ) started a new fairy tale on Twitter–and the world wrote the rest of it. Users tweeted lines for the story, helping it unfold on BBC Audiobooks America’s twitter feed. The now-finished story has been edited and released as a free audiobook available at the BBC’s site and iTunes .

How did the Twitter story, “Hearts, Keys, and Puppetry,” come about? The plan for the crowdsourced project was inspired by the Royal Opera House’s Twitter experiment. BBCAA sought out a twitter-savvy author to kick the thing off, and found it in Gaiman. “Neil very generously embraced the idea right away,” says the project’s moderator for BBCAA, Tara Gelsomino. “He crafted a doozy of a sentence and agreed to tweet it at our selected start time, despite the fact that he would be en route to China.”

After Gaiman’s start, users tweeted lines marked with a certain hash tag. Those were reviewed and the next bit was chosen. This continued, tweet by tweet, scene by scene, from 9 to 5 over eight days, until the story reached its conclusion. The BBCAA received about 10,000 tweets, with the final story including 874 tweets and a total of 14,374 words. There were 124 contributors (including this writer). “It was thrilling and a tiny bit overwhelming,” says Gelsomino.

But is the final result of this experiment, “Hearts,” a good read? Decide for yourself.

This is not the first case of user-generated Twitter art. Besides the fore-mentioned Opera, twitter fiction is being turned into a film, The New York Times‘ writer Matt Richtel wrote a “Twiller,” there are various twitter fiction online magazines like Smith and Thaumatrope, and someone tweeted a whole musical. But this may be the first twitter fiction with such a caliber of producers (Gaiman, BBC) and such a large turn out of participants. BBCAA is planning to do another Twitter story soon.