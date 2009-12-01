G-Railed: Why Did Google Bury the Web’s Oldest Entertainment Publication? [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Roughly two hours after this post went live, Google re-enabled Studio Briefing’s ad serving, without explanation. Irwin still wishes he knew, specifically, what he did wrong. But for now, he says, “we’re back in business.”

For all its claims of neutrality, Google certainly didn’t seem very objective when it de-listed Studio Briefing, dealing a huge blow to the Web’s oldest entertainment publication.

Since launching its own site in April, Studio Briefing–a Variety-style news service that’s been sending emails since 1993–had been buying ads from Google AdWords and promoting ads from Google AdSense. Then in September, without warning, owner Lew Irwin received a boilerplate notification from Google that its ads had been “disabled”–thereby eliminating a potential revenue stream–because the site did not comply with Google policies. The search titan also diverted its spider, which meant Studio Briefing posts wouldn’t appear in Google search results.

“The notice was totally vague,” says Irwin, who just turned 75. “I’ve been trying to get a specific explanation ever since, but they haven’t given me one.” (A Google rep did respond to my request for comment, saying she would “look into [my] question” and get back to me.)

A few weeks later, Irwin received another notification, which made even less sense than the others. “Due to one or more serious violations of our advertising policies related to Landing Page and Site Quality,” it read, “we are unable to accept advertising from you in the future. Please note that future accounts you open will also be disabled.” Again, Irwin asked Google for an explanation, and specific guidance on how to make Studio Briefing comply with its policies. And again, there was no relevant response.

“We are in no position to battle Google on this,” Irwin wrote on November 28. “And without Studio Briefing being included in Google search results we cannot draw sufficient readers to remain viable.” That same day, he shuttered his blog (although he says subscribers will still get daily emails).