The Right Way to Look at CrunchPad’s Demise

This week the CrunchPad died. Writers all over the Internet sank their teeth into the meaty deliciousness of the fiasco. But it occurred to us that behind the gadgety sadness of the story, there’re some very positive things to learn.

Why did the CrunchPad die? Well, that’s going to remain a mystery for a little while, as we only have one side of the argument to examine–TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington’s. And since Arrington’s a famously difficult character and biased by his own enthusiasm for his product, we can but wonder that behind his accusations of attempts of IP theft by partner company Fusion Garage lies a much more fiery story. At least until Fusion Garage CEO Chandra Rathakrishnan tells his side of the story and demos the prototype for reporters in San Francisco on Monday.

Forget the pissing match, though. CrunchPad may never see the light of day as a real product (and yes, I know one should never say never), but there’re a bunch of very positive facts behind the device.

1. It’s technologically possible, for a very affordable fee

In very short order, Arrington’s team pulled together the big touchscreen tech, processor, ancillary electronics, rechargeable batteries and software to make a super-slim, powerful and fun-to-use basic Tablet PC. It worked, it was well-designed with almost Jonathan Ive-levels of minimalism, and those that tested prototypes apparently liked it plenty. In the death-knell post itself, Arrington noted that the team was close to running Google Chrome and Windows 7 on the CrunchPad, meaning it probably shouldn’t be considered a basic Tablet PC at all. And remember that this successful (well, 95% successful) team had diverse experience, enthusiasm and a charismatic leader–but it was very, very small.

The good news from this is that a CrunchPad-like device is certainly achievable by anyone committed enough, and if a manufacturing giant turned its efforts in this direction it could probably achieve an even more capable machine.