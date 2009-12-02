For One Young Grad, Design Is Child’s Play

Erik Stehmann, a recent design-school graduate, thinks design takes itself too seriously–the fun has been sucked out of the room, but a bunch of stiff-limbed jerks in black. So instead, he creates objects using techniques inspired by kid’s toys.

Balloon animals are a particular fascination. For his Tube Chair, he experimented with them for months, looking for ways to recreate their shapes in other materials. Eventually, he hit upon the idea of wire coated in foam and upholstery. The chairs are made by bending and twisting, just like that creepy clown did at your sixth birthday:

His Inflating Lights puff and breath like cuddly living things. Tiny photovoltaics are used to power ventillators; when you turn on the light, the shade puffs up with air. Turn it off, and it sags and deflates:





