Tiger Woods is Right

This is a private matter and I want to keep it that way. Although I understand there is curiosity, the many false, unfounded and malicious rumors that are currently circulating about my family and me are irresponsible. – www.tigerwoods.com

T iger Woods is right. False, unfounded and malicious rumors are wrong, period. However, when innocent until proven guilty may exist in the courtroom, in the living room the opposite often holds true .

This incident has been stressful and very difficult for Elin, our family and me. I appreciate all the concern and well wishes that we have received. But, I would also ask for some understanding that my family and I deserve some privacy no matter how intrusive some people can be. – www.tigerwoods.com

H ere is where Tiger is wrong. He is paid tens of millions not for playing golf, but for endorsing products to the public. At that point, once you are making your living from using your public image to sell products to the public rights to privacy diminish .

Do you have to answer questions? No. Is it in your best interest to answer questions? Yes.

One thing to remember — the public allows a professional athlete, entertainer, celebrity, politician etc. the right to promote products or ideas to the masses – no public figure is given that right by anyone but the people who vote for them, either via dollars (products) or literal votes. This means that the public does has the right to know if a professional athlete plans on continuing to make a living promoting products to them.