This is a private matter and I want to keep it that way. Although I understand there is curiosity, the many false, unfounded and malicious rumors that are currently circulating about my family and me are irresponsible. – www.tigerwoods.com
Tiger Woods is right. False, unfounded and malicious rumors are wrong, period. However, when innocent until proven guilty may exist in the courtroom, in the living room the opposite often holds true.
This incident has been stressful and very difficult for Elin, our family and me. I appreciate all the concern and well wishes that we have received. But, I would also ask for some understanding that my family and I deserve some privacy no matter how intrusive some people can be. – www.tigerwoods.com
Here is where Tiger is wrong. He is paid tens of millions not for playing golf, but for endorsing products to the public. At that point, once you are making your living from using your public image to sell products to the public rights to privacy diminish.
Do you have to answer questions? No. Is it in your best interest to answer questions? Yes.
One thing to remember — the public allows a professional athlete, entertainer, celebrity, politician etc. the right to promote products or ideas to the masses – no public figure is given that right by anyone but the people who vote for them, either via dollars (products) or literal votes. This means that the public does has the right to know if a professional athlete plans on continuing to make a living promoting products to them.
So what should Tiger do now? Tiger needs to recognize his audience — his audience isn’t me, it’s his millions of fans. Those fans are feeling hurt, angry, betrayed, and a good number of them want to defend Tiger. This code of silence hurts them more than it hurts anyone else. So Tiger:
1. Remember your audience – Give your fans something to defend you with.
2. Have a Message – Saying nothing is a very clear message, and not the one you want.
3. Press Conference/Video Blog – Your fans need to see you – statements alone don’t cut it.
4. Make a public appearance – show up at Chevron World Classic, even if you don’t play
5. Again, Remember your Audience — You might think that the rest of the public, the media and the tabloids are your audience, but this is not who you are hurting by failing to speak. Address the rumors head on. Be 100% truthful, no matter what. The story begins to ends once you speak, as your fans will be able to rally around you.
Will this work? It will certainly work better than the strategy that has been undertaken so far.