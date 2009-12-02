Message Development 101

Developing and communicating an effective message is not easy. That being said, I have always found three questions to be extremely useful in the identification and development of a message:

1. What am I/are we trying to accomplish?

2. Who cares? (Who is my/our audience?)

3. Why should they/do they care?

Answer those three questions and while you won’t have the complete message, but you will be well on your way to developing an effective message.

What is the biggest danger to any message? ( I would call it “message kryptonite”)

Confusion. If the message you send is confusing, mixed, is contradictory or even worse hypocritical (do as I say not as I do) your message is doomed.