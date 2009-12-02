Using Google to Optimize Blog Post Headlines

Optimizing your blog post headlines often seems like a mysterious, esoteric, black art. With data-rich online resources, optimizing blog post headlines can be simple, straightforward and actionable. Such resources, like Google, eliminate much of this mystery surrounding the issue.

We will walk you through the simple steps of optimizing your blog post headlines — from how to identify your keywords and deciding which keyword variations are best for you to riding a keyword trend.

Identify Key Words

Identifying the correct keywords for you blog post is crucial for enhancing your SEO efforts. Google Ad Words is an incredibly valuable tool to identify the optimal key words for your blog post headline. Google Ad Words finds related search queries and volume. If you click on the global search term category, you can see the top key word searches. For example, a quick search for “blog” will give you a short list with “blog fail,” “video blog” or “blog free.”

Use different variations on your keyword

As the shortlist of top keyword searches might yield tens of millions of queries, it’s important to focus your headline and select realistic keywords. In the search box, refine your topic (maybe type use “headline” and “optimize”) to determine key words that fit with your criteria. Unless you have a large site with high page rank, you’re not likely to make the first search page for keywords such as “SEO”. If your goal is to get on the first page, try some middle and long-term tail terms. For example, you can use search queries with a search volume between 30k-60k and might successfully land on make Google’s front page.

Catch a Rising Trend