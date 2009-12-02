The Silent Epidemic of HIV and AIDS; Why Should Anyone Care

When I told a colleague that today World AIDS Day, and that I was going to attend a panel discussion, she gave me a surprised look and said, ” I thought we had solved that problem,” to which I replied that while AIDS was no longer a death sentence for everyone infected, there were still large numbers of people infected in the world particularly amongst women and people of color.”

Today’s program was moderated

by award winning broadcast journalist, Belva Davis. One of the panelists was Barbara

Williams from the National Coalition of Black Women, and also a senior manager

at Sun Microsystems.

I heard her make two key

points that resonated with me. The first was her belief that corporations

needed to not only think about the bottom line but needed to do the right thing

and do what’s right, by contributing ideas and resources to prevent, detect and

support treatment for people with AIDS.

The second point was that if

someone has AIDS, it impacts everyone around they are close to, so that if an employee

has an immediate family member who is infected and needs care, unless they get

the support they need from their workplace, they won’t be able to do their best

work. If they have provided any

kind of innovation in their organization they will no longer be able to focus

on their work, but will be spending most of their energy worrying about the

person who is home.

If organizations want to

create workplaces where people love to do their best work and customers love to

do business, executive leaders need to take a more holistic view of their

employees. HIV testing should be included in physical exams and wellness

programs.

This is another reason why health

care benefits and work time flexibility are so important. There does need to be

a great awareness of HIV and AIDS in the workplace and in the outside

community. Just like any other type of illness, employees with HIV and AIDS need

to have access to the right treatment so they can continue to come to work and

contribute their skills and talents.

Strong leaders are aware that

what impacts work life impacts personal life. The days are long gone when

people were faced with the impossible task of leaving all of their personal

life at home.