How (And Where) To Establish Your Expertise Through Social Media

People want to do business with experts; they want to feel like they’ve chosen the right person for the job. This reduces the risk in choosing a vendor and provides peace of mind. It’s your goal to establish yourself as an expert in your field.

Establishing your expertise and credibility is a two-step process: first you need to know the questions your prospects are asking, second is providing helpful, non-sales-y answers.

Anyone who has been in business long enough knows a lot of the questions and problems that their clients run into. These are likely the same issues your prospects are researching at Google and on the social web.

If you don’t know the questions in advance, there are plenty of places where your prospects are publicly asking these questions: Twitter, LinkedIn and Yahoo Answers are just a few of the more popular ones.

Once you know the questions, it’s time to create some compelling, helpful answers and put them where they’ll do the most good. Here are some of the places in the social media landscape where you can have the biggest impact.

Blog

A blog is the perfect place to create quality content that addresses your prospects’ biggest concerns. Use common questions from your best prospects and turn them into keyword-rich content on your blog. As people facing similar problems search for answers at Google they’ll find your blog post, which will give you the opportunity to connect with them.

YouTube

Whether it’s YouTube or one of the many other video sharing sites out there, try and create how-to videos around the same topics you tackle in your blog. These videos often show up in search results, and for many people video is more compelling than the written word.