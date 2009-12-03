Badvertising: Stop the 5 Biggest Threats to Online Privacy

advertisement

Beginning next week, the FTC will hold a series of

public roundtables covering the growing number of challenges to consumer

privacy on the Internet. Dubbed “Exploring Privacy,” the daylong discussions

will focus on “the collection and use of information by retailers, data

brokers, third-party applications, and other diverse businesses.” Hold that yawn. Behavioral tracking and ad targeting have everything to do with the pesky “Warning!” pop-up blinking behind your browser window right now. The one that could shatter your online privacy. In advance of the roundtables, Fast Company spoke with

online privacy advocates Jules Polonetsky, co-chair and director of the Future

of Privacy Forum, and Ari Schwartz, vice president and chief operating officer

of the Center for Democracy and Technology. Below, Polonetsky and Schwartz

highlight five of most nefarious techniques used to trick and track you. 1. “Malvertising Gangs” “One of the biggest challenges in the ad ecosystem

right now is that it’s really easy for anyone to place an ad,” says Polonetsky, one of

the attendees of next week’s roundtables. “Including actual criminals who would

like to mug you.” Such is the case with malvertising gangs, groups of scammers

who pose as legitimate advertisers in order to infiltrate the complex system of

nearly 100 ad networks–like Google’s AdSense–that distribute ads to Web sites

all across the Internet. Shortly after a fake ad has been introduced into the

system, it morphs into “scareware,” advising any and all who visit the page

that a virus has infected their computer. “They make your machine look infected and then sell you a

fake antivirus software,” says Schwartz. “You actually download the problem.”

While the fraud often ends with the consumer forking over $40 or $50, some

scams go further, racking up additional charges on consumers’ credit cards and

hijacking victims’ computers to churn out spam. Difficult to detect and increasingly sophisticated,

malvertising gangs have launched a series of high-profile attacks in recent

months. In early September, a group planted ads that wound up on Web site of

The New York Times. Days later, malvertisers struck The Drudge Report. That

same month, Microsoft filed five lawsuits against malvertising groups with seemingly benign names such as “Soft

Solutions” and “Direct Ad.”

Beyond the consumers directly impacted by malware,

Polonetsky notes that malvertising gangs undermine the integrity of the

legitimate ad networks and reputable Web sites they strike. “If the idea that

just viewing an ad–not even clicking it–is bad,” he says, “it poses a huge

threat to the online advertising industry.” What you can do: Check with and check out any company before

downloading their antivirus software. You can even try calling them, an effort that pales in comparison to the hassle of a virtual infection. 2. Flash Cookies By now, most Web users are familiar with cookies, the

packets of code that store user data, remembering our preferences and automatically filling out

the contact forms in our online shopping carts. Cookies can be blocked entirely, removed frequently or allowed to pile up (often

slowing the browser to a crawl)–point is the user has the final word. Not so

with flash cookies. “Cookies aren’t as easy as should be, but they’re

controllable,” says Polonetsky. “But flash cookies aren’t. Flash cookies can

stick around and reinstall the cookie after you delete it.” As with many tricks of the behavioral-tracking trade, flash

cookies were intended as a helpful technology. Created as a means of storing

flash preferences that would otherwise be deleted by antivirus software, flash

cookies are filed away in Adobe Macromedia, so they don’t show up in your

browser. Because of this loophole, third-party advertisers can store consumer

profiles on flash cookies and track their online behavior long after they thought they’d deleted their cookies. A recent report by researchers at UC Berkeley found that 54

of the top 100 Web sites use flash cookies, noting that “even the ‘Private

Browsing’ mode recently added to most browsers such as Internet Explorer 8 and

Firefox 3 still allows flash cookies to operate fully and track the user.”

What you can do: Firefox users can download a free add-on,

called Better Privacy, that can be set to automatically eliminate flash

cookies. Others can read more about their Adobe privacy settings here. 3. “Cookie appends” Beyond clogging up your browser with bits of data, cookies

can track your online behavior. Schwartz says cookie tracking, or cookie

appends, are the next evolution of reverse email appends–whereby advertisers

access all sorts of personal information via your email address. Sign up for an

online newsletter recently? By crosschecking your email address, the publisher

may have access to everything from your name and address to your ethnicity,

personal interests, and credit score. A cookie append works in the same way. “Say you buy something from GAP,” says Schwartz. “Working

with Experian, GAP can get all your personal information and build a personal

profile. Then they tie a cookie to you that watches everything you do,” further

adding to your profile. Companies like Axciom (profiled here by The Wall Street

Journal) and use tracking cookies to collect and analyze consumer data, categorize

consumers into “clusters” like “Apple Pie Families,” “Young Workboots,” and “Mixed Singles-Urban Scramble.” The data is then sold to online retailers and

used to serve up targeted ads. What you can do: To manage what kind of information is being

logged about you, check an online registry like Google Ad Preferences, eXelate, or Bluekai. 4. Personal Health Data In the past, advertisers tended to steer clear of tailoring

ads to consumers’ health interests. All those Google searches about that uncomfortable

rash? That was your business. But times have changed, according to Polonetsky.

“A few years ago ad networks started offering very detailed

health profiles,” he says. “It’s been hard for the industry to draw a bright

line. Pharma companies are looking for this info, and it’s hard to imagine a

small ad network turning down the money.” Ad networks still largely avoid targeting sensitive health

issues, like cancer, and government regulations like HIPAA bar advertisers from

accessing your personal health records. Just don’t be surprised if you start

seeing ads for adult diapers after reading a news story on incontinence. What you can do: As with cookie tracking, check with a

preference manager to see what kind of personal data advertisers are storing

about you. 5. ISP Tracking If you thought the specter of ISP tracking, or deep-packet

inspection (DPI), vanished with NebuAd, the multimillion-dollar ad targeting

company that collapsed this past May under a class action lawsuit and

congressional inquiry, you were sadly mistaken. The practice–which involves

logging individuals’ surfing habits, including the terms they search and the

sites they visit, and using them to serve up ads–is alive and well at companies

like Phorm and Front Porch. While much maligned by privacy advocates, DPI appears to be

gathering momentum; on November 26, various news outlets reported that Virgin

Media is planning to use the technique to monitor its network for illegal

filesharing, covertly examining peer-to-peer packets for copyright infringement.

“It comes down to understanding that the ISP is passing on

information,” says Schwartz. “They get everything you do online.” What to do: Stay tuned. Schwartz says the U.S. House Energy

and Commerce Committee has advised ISPs that the practice is illegal, and

further legal action is pending.