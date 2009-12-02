EA’s “Need for Speed” Creator Designs CMT-380, an Actual Hybrid Supercar

Tesla has done alot to disprove the notion that hybrid and electric vehicles are wimpier than their gasoline-powered counterparts, but Capstone Turbine may have the final word with its CMT-380 hybrid supercar. The vehicle, which is still in the concept stages, is powered by lithium-ion batteries and a microturbine jet engine.

In other words, this car will outrace a gasoline-powered car any day. Capstone’s vehicle can go from 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds, has a top speed of 150 mph, and can go 500 miles on a tank of fuel. The 40-horsepower jet engine can take either diesel or biodiesel, and emits almost no exhaust. When operating in pure electric mode, the CMT-380 has a range of 80 miles.

The vehicle, designed by Electronic Arts Chief Creative Director Richard Hilleman (yes, that Electronic Arts), probably won’t hit the showroom floor anytime soon since Capstone Turbine hopes to sell its technology to vehicle makers. But if you really want to see the jet-powered car in action, it will be on display at the LA Auto Show later this week and next week.

