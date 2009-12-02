Self-Healing Paint Headed to Japanese Cell Phones

Earlier this year we looked at a self-healing material made out of polyurethane, paint, and chitson–but the technology is about to get some serious real-world testing on Japanese cell phones.

Nissan recently licensed its Scratch Shield paint, which is scratch resistant and even repairs fine scratches, to Japanese cell phone company NTT DoCoMo. The paint has been used on select Nissan and Infiniti cars worldwide since 1995, but this is the first time it will be used outside of the vehicle market. Unlike the vehicle paint, cell-phone scratch-proof paint will only be available in Japan for now. But considering the wear and tear that most cell phones see, demand for the product will almost certainly expand to a worldwide market.

Now that the scratch paint has been let loose, cell-phone-cover makers might want to think about starting a new business. And rest assured it won’t be long until we start seeing Scratch Shield on even more of our electronics.

[Via Greenbiz]