Unconscious Conditioning Can Make or Break Your Business

Wrapping up the ex amination o f Vistaprint, I am reminded of an old Chinese fable that

warns against climbing a mountain to fight a lion because a lion’s

conditioning, its complex network of habits and responses, are finely

tuned to fighting among rocky mountain tops. Instead you want to lure

the tiger out of the mountain. This turns his instincts into

liabilities. Keep reading below to see how Vistaprint beautifully applies this strategy.

Challenge them to leave their stronghold

We grossly underestimate the extent

to which unconscious conditioning – the beliefs, habits, and

perceptions we collect through experience – plays on our behavior.

Cognitive scientists and linguists estimate as much as 98% of our

thought is not conscious. Buddhists have developed several methods and

frameworks that help us appreciate how little of our thought is conducted

in view of our conscious. We are literally operating on autopilot most

of the time, unaware of how our subconscious guides our actions.

Since advantage depends

on a company behaving differently than the competitors, it becomes

critical that leaders who wish to build an advantage understand and

leverage the 98% of thought that is guiding their people’s behavior.

Vistaprint seems to use

conditioning intentionally to build differentiation and advantage. We

can see this clearly in how Vistaprint views it self. When I asked Wendy Cebula, Vistaprint ’s president of North America, to characterize her company, she immediately replied, “At the heart we are really a technology company. We start with what is important to our customers and look at how we can use technology to help them do that.”