Stuart Haygarth Turns Our Disposable Lifestyles Into Art

Stuart Haygarth is usually dubbed an eco-artist. But most eco-artists tend to be less interested in creating beauty and more into political statements. Haygarth, instead, is a crowd-pleaser. By assembling discarded bits of everyday life into massive chandeliers and furniture, he literally turns trash into treasure.

Today, the venerable Haunch of Venison gallery in London is opening a survey of Haygarth’s work, and Wallpaper* has a charming slideshow of the pieces on display.

Here’s a few of them. Above: “Millennium,” a chandelier made of hundreds of discarded party poppers.

Disposable, which is made of over 400 disposable champagne flutes:

One of Haygarth’s most famous pieces, Tides, which was made of hundreds of pieces of plastic junk which washed ashore near his home in England: