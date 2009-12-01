iDrunk: Six Reasons Your iPhone Is Your New Best Chug Buddy

Drinking alone has never been so much fun.

After our recent report on the brew-sniffing augmented reality app from Stella, we started drinking thinking about the wider world of suds. Turns out there’s a keg’s worth of new beer-themed iPhone apps that have recently bubbled to the surface of the iTunes store. In the brave new AR world, you’ll always be able to find craft beers and a cozy watering hole wherever you go. Unlike last year’s hokey iBeer app, the following actually have practical applications.

Find Craft Beer

Punch in your location and you’ll get directions to the nearest bars, brew pubs, and even stores that sell home-brewing equipment. With America’s ever-expanding beer culture–there are 1,500 craft brewers in the nation–this app will help you turn a Sunday afternoon bar crawl into an epicurean experience. Price: $.99.



Beer Cloud

It’s like having in your pocket a beer sommelier who will explain and define 140 different styles of beer, a handy tool for those who can’t tell an Imperial Stout from an IPA. The app will also offer suggestions on matching your brew with food, a hot trend at high-end eateries at the moment. Free.