Audi’s 2011 A8 Sedan Has a “Space Frame,” Lots of LED

On the eve of the L.A. Auto Show, Audi took a left turn and chose to unveil its new A8 luxury sedan in Miami. The event, which occurred as

part of Design Miami, also marked

Audi’s 100th anniversary.

The car’s major innovations is that it has an aluminum body, dubbed the Audi Space Frame, that weighs 40% less than a comparable steel structure. Audi has introduced earlier takes on the frame, but the A8’s version is not only stronger and thinner than previous models, but also lighter, thanks to a new aluminum alloy used for its roof and side panels. This alloy reduces that car’s weight by 14.3 pounds over comparable Audi models.

The A8 also has full LED headlights, which use light-emitting diodes for all light functions; they are a departure from the tubular light modules still commonly used today. (That’s designer Tom Dixon showing off the frame and headlights above.)

The low beams comprise ten individual modules forming an arc situated below the wing-shaped chrome contour. Beneath them is another arc of 22 white and 22 yellow LEDs that provide the daytime running lights and turn signals. (With a color temperature of 5,500 Kelvin, they resemble daylight and are much less tiring to the eyes.) Located just above the wing are the high beams, whose light is generated by two four-chip LEDs and a free surface reflector system.