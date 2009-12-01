The Star-Studded Design of Vegas’ $8.5 Billion CityCenter

MGM Mirage’s CityCenter is claiming itself to be the face of the “new Vegas” when it opens this week. The $8.5 billion, 18 million-square-foot development right on the Strip bucks the mega-resort trend by corralling multiple hotel and residential concepts in one master-planned site. But it’s also a revolutionary convergence of starchitects–Daniel Libeskind, Rafael Viñoly, and Norman Foster, just to name a few–who worked together to create a cohesive vision for what might be Vegas’ first walkable, urban development. In addition to its long list of sustainable features–many of the buildings nabbed their LEED Gold certification–CityCenter wants to live up to its name, creating a new center for the city. So the 67-acre grounds are studded with public art installations and sculpted into parks and boulevards, not paved with buffets and miles of Fear and Loathing-inspired carpet.

Headed by executive architects at Gensler, the CityCeter project encompasses a jaw-dropping three architects-of-record, seven architects and 90 interior designers. The first three buildings–Vdara, Crystals, and the Mandarin Oriental–all open this week, so here’s a look at all the design contributions that will make CityCenter a jackpot of contemporary architecture.

Vdara: Design for this 57-story condo/hotel was handled by RV Architecture, LLC, the firm of Rafael Viñoly. The no-gaming, no-smoking (I know! In Vegas!) complex has 1495 suites that are available for rent or for purchase. An overlapping

crescent design nods to the circular Aria and The Harmon. Check out the fly-through.

Crystals: The Strip-side shopping district is the product of masterminds Daniel Libeskind and 2009 Master of Design David Rockwell. Fronting the complex, the retail, dining

and entertainment district rises in distinctive angular chards from the street, and feature high-end stores like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Ermenegildo Zegna and two dining concepts from Wolfgang Puck. Check out a fly-through here.