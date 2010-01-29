Tech Life | Shervin Pishevar (Founder, SGN)

35 Years Old | Male | Berkeley Grad | Tech Entrepreneur, Social-Gaming Pioneer | Palo Alto

When Facebook finally convinces you to play (fluff)Friends or try the Skies of Glory iPhone game when you should be filing TPS reports, thank Pishevar. He founded Social Gaming Network (SGN) in April 2008, seeming only the premise that we need another distraction in our lives. Strangely, however, his life is meticulously engineered for efficiency. He gave Fast Company a glimpse at his typical day.

It’s 7 a.m., what’s happening? Checking and responding to overnight latest emails on iPhone, checking Facebook and Twitter streams on iPhone using Facebook for iPhone and EchoFon apps. Checking latest AppStore rankings for Paid and Free Apps.

Twitter contributor or follower? I am more of a contributor (@shervin).

Favorite 140-word genius: @shitmydadsays

If my best friends were gear, they’d be: Dual desktop screens, one 30″, one MacBook Pro, tied together via switch. This allows me to have two to three Firefox windows open at the same time, each with about 10 tabs open and two other windows with productivity apps like Powerpoint, Word, or Excel. I also have Bose speakers tied to iTunes and/or Pandora.