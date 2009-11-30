Are Connections or Followers more Important: LinkedIn or Twitter?

In early April 2009, we witnessed a social media milestone: Ashton Kutcher collected 1,000,000 followers on Twitter. Since then, Oprah has begun tweeting and the microblogging site has been the social network darling of the mainstream media.

What does it mean to have a network on Twitter? Could Ashton Kutcher ever collect 1,000,000 connections on LinkedIn? Probably not. But why?

As Ashton demonstrated, Twitter can be a numbers game, whereas LinkedIn is more about the value of each connection. While both social networks value “friends,” Twitter “followers” mean something completely different than LinkedIn “connections.”

This discussion of Twitter has been a hot topic in many business circles. More and more, business people are testing the tweeting waters and wondering where their time can be spent most effectively. We are intrigued by the relative value of connections within the Twitter and LinkedIn networks. Ultimately, which is more valuable: thousands of followers or a dozen meaningful connections?

There are four main components to relationships on the web: identity (i.e. who are you and what is your place in the community), value of relationships (i.e. are they deep or surface-level), content value (what perspective can you offer the community) and measure of influence (i.e. your offline relationships can influence your online clout).

Identity

To understand the core of a social network and the connections within them, you must look at how user identity is defined. Twitter versus LinkedIn is very much the same debate as MySpace versus Facebook. Where Twitter and MySpace allows for pseudonyms, Facebook and LinkedIn require authentic identities. It is the fundamental element that drives the attitudes of those operating within each social network.

Essentially, it’s about the many hats we wear. Do you talk the same way to your boss, clients and peer group as you do your inner circle of friends? Probably not. If you’re using Twitter for personal reasons, would you share the same information as you would on LinkedIn?