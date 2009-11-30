The importance of customer reviews

I know a handful of companies that request feedback from customers only to do nothing with the data. At my company, TV Ears , I’ve found that such input is one of the most important elements on which to focus my attention. After all, you want to know what’s working and what isn’t, right? Successful companies capitalize on customer reviews as a way to determine what they are doing well and more importantly, what areas need improvement.

Over the years I’ve come to realize that whether you like it or not, you need to know what people are thinking. Now more than ever, it’s important to listen to what your customers say. If you don’t ask for feedback directly, it will pop up somewhere on the Internet and it’s not all going to be positive. So instead of taking the back seat and waiting for those comments to surface, be proactive and request it first. If you aren’t asking customers for their two cents or wonder what the value is in doing so, here are three reasons why reviews can be beneficial to your business:

Provide room for improvement or change

Of course you can’t make everyone happy and there will always be naysayers. Most of the time, however, folks that complain about something in particular have a valid reason for their dissatisfaction. Perhaps a customer is having a difficult time using a product. If that’s the case, that company may want to revisit the instructions provided in their associated packaging to ensure that the directions are easy to follow. Another individual may state that the purchased item didn’t fulfill their needs. This might shed light on an opportunity for the manufacturer to develop a different product that better fits their requirements.

Provide additional selling points

Often times sales representatives get caught up in their conversation scripts and forget to mention other pertinent information during their pitch. Reviews are a great way to provide a sales team with additional selling points to help attract and convince customers. For example, there is a misconception that our TV Ears products are only for older generations. While it’s the baby boomers that are most likely to use our offerings, it’s good to hear comments like:

“My daughter, who is 14, didn’t realize how much dialog she was missing until she used TV Ears. Now she’s hooked!”

Although young adults are not our prime targets, we would have never known that our products were helping other generations had this information not been made available. This is a great selling point to mention to adults with younger children.

Provide validation of your brand

Everyone loves a pat on the back or to hear customers are enjoying a product. That’s every company’s dream. For example, we’ve received numerous comments like the following declaring that our product has helped mend relationships: