Finding a Customer Base that Buys Your Products and Adds Value to Your Own Company

For years, I have wanted to create a break-out product or business idea that everyone will want to embrace and that will be instantly a success in the sales column of the company, mine or someone else’s.

I don’t think it works that way. I think that in order to create something that is a blowout success, you have to turn from an internal focus to an external focus.

What the consumer wants is actually very different than what we tell ourselves internally makes a good product. I can’t tell you how many power point presentations and internal discussions I have had discussing a company’s strengths. I personally don’t feel very reflective or concerned with internal strengths. Any product is an act of giving to the customer base. The customers surely don’t care what we are “inside”. They want to see how valuable they are to us.

Think of it this way, if I have three channels open: a sales department, a sponsorships and exhibits department, and a production department. I may also have a fourth channel open — a marketing department. So, let’s say four.

Channels 1 through 3 — marketing, sponsorships, delegate sales — are timed on how much they can get done in a day in terms of contracts out, phone calls made, media partnerships sent out and call and email marketing builds. If they hear something they can pass it on, but it doesn’t stay in their bins as a product strategy hint. It immediately goes to the production department for ONE single person to process.

That’s a great definition of success, but it’s an old version of success. It’s very Calvinistic. Good production equals massive reward. Yes, BUT….

In a sense, this vision is myopic, and this mission in that sense is to pass it on with the person with the far range, the production person.