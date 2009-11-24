Jeff Bezos Wants to Fly You to Space and 10 Other Tryptophan-Free Stories This Week on Fast Company

We still haven’t found a better way to sleep off a turkey feast than beach ourselves in front of the boob tube. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t better ways to watch TV: Roku wants to, well, rock you–the Web-to-TV device is upping its offerings from three content providers to 13. Meanwhile, TiVo is expanding across the pond, cobranding a DVR service with Virgin in the U.K. Everyone’s favorite DVR maker also announced it was opening up your (anonymized) viewing info to Google, which is expected to harvest that data to advertisers in order to create hyper-personalized commercials in the future.