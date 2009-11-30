Lessons From Adam Lambert

Gosh, I wish I’d seen Adam Lambert’s performance

at the American Music Awards. Instead, I woke up to an uproar — faces in

crotches, girls on leashes, big, fat, same-sex kisses! Oh my.

As a former professional performer, I know that

during a big appearance like Adam’s, the adrenaline is flowing. If you’re well

prepared, e.g., if you’ve rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed to the point

you could do it in your sleep, combined with the adrenaline rush, there is an

amazing type of freedom that settles in during actual performance. Sounds like

that’s what happened with Adam. He said as much in interviews, post AMA, though

he did not explain it in this way.

Some people were shocked, shocked! by his moves.

I get that. I have young kids and if I’d let them stay up because they were

fans of Adam, I might have had a similar reaction, though I don’t think it

would stop me from buying this truly brilliant performer’s albums.

What it mostly showed was Adam’s lack of

experience. And he continues to show it in his post-performance

“reputation management” interviews. Whatever you thought of him then

or now, there are a couple of lessons about public performance skills and

professional image making we can take away:

1. Rehearse like Adam: If

you have to give a presentation or do a speech, rehearse until you can’t stand

it anymore. What? You don’t have enough time? Then settle for mediocrity or

worse. Aim for the freedom Adam – and every great performer – experiences.

There is no greater feeling and no better marketing tool.

2. Know Your Audience: Adam

claims that due to the late hour, he really didn’t think about the possibility

that kids might be watching. (BTW, ABC needs to take some responsibility here.

They were blindsided? Give me a break!) Next time, I’m guessing he’ll be more

cognizant of that vital element.