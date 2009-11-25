iPhone Owners Spend More Money — and Not Just on Apple Hardware

Mac users may be more individualistic than PC owners, but new data suggests users of another Apple gizmo–the iPhone–are, on average, much freer with their online spending than their peers. It must be an individualism thing.

Olswang’s research, contained in its recent Convergence Survey, shows that among the wide online community, 58% of people would pay to access a newly released film online, and 40% would be happy to buy access to a digital copy of a film that’s already on DVD. But iPhone owners’ stats for the same issue are 73% and 54%–a significant jump. And while 30% of people in general would pay for a digital book and 29% would pay for digital magazines, 42% of iPhone users would buy online texts and 38% of iPhone users would buy digital mags.

Why are these statistics so much higher for iPhone users? It’s probably a direct result of the iPhone’s ease-of-use, and particularly the simplicity involved in buying and downloading apps–an activity iPhone users do much more than other smartphone users. Once you’re more used to buying online content of one sort, either directly as apps or as in-app content like digital texts for the Kindle reader application, it’s less of a mental barrier to buying other content, such as media.

Seeing these figures, Mac detractors will of course make snarky comments about how Apple buyers will be accustomed to spending more anyway, thanks to the (fictitious) Apple Tax, and that’s possibly why they’re happier to spend on digital content. But what this data really means is that Apple’s long-rumored iTablet, which would also rely on the iTunes ecosystem to distribute movies, music, and texts, would certainly encourage its buyers to spend more on these items than users of a Microsoft Tablet PC.

[Via 9to5Mac]