Helsinki Named World Design Capital for 2012

Helsinki’s designers have always been central to its culture. But after

the collapse of the neighboring Soviet Union, with whom Finland shared

a special trade agreement, its economy faltered. Thanks to a new crop

of cutting-edge designers–plus the rise of bigger technology companies

like Nokia–the last few years have seen the city become a global

center for design–in part thanks to the design district which was created to corral

many of the rising fashion, furniture and graphic entrepreneurs. And today, the Scandinavian city beat out 46 other cities to be named as the World Design Capital for 2012, which is awarded every two years by the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (Icsid) World Design Congress in Singapore.

Here’s a look at the unique design world you’ll find on the shores of the Baltic.

Natives like Eero Saarinen (and his father Eliel Saarinen) are among the many world-famous architects and designers whose legacies are firmly intertwined

with the city. Eero Saarinen: Shaping the Future will be up at the Museum of the City of New York until the end of January.

The splashy, abstracted graphics of textile powerhouse Marimekko were made into a pop culture milestone when worn by the then-First Lady Jackie Kennedy and haven’t faded from national prominence since.