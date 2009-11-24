Five Ways to Leverage Generation Differences and Create Better Places to Work

After writing and speaking on the topic of cross generation

communication for over seven years, I’ve collected best practices from clients

and people who have attended my programs and/or read my articles.

Here are five ways people have told me they were able to

leverage generation differences to recruit, hire and retain talent and create

work environments where people love to do their best work:

1- Advertised on Craig’s list for entry-level positions that

needed to be filled quickly. “We got responses before we were able to finish

posting the full job description.