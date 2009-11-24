Five Ways to Leverage Generation Differences and Create Better Places to Work

After writing and speaking on the topic of cross generation
communication for over seven years, I’ve collected best practices from clients
and people who have attended my programs and/or read my articles.
Here are five ways people have told me they were able to
leverage generation differences to recruit, hire and retain talent and create
work environments where people love to do their best work:
1- Advertised on Craig’s list for entry-level positions that
needed to be filled quickly. “We got responses before we were able to finish
posting the full job description.
“ In the past we had only advertised in the newspapers, but
we didn’t get the cross section of candidates we wanted. and had no idea how to
get younger people in our recruiting pool.”
Simma Lieberman
2- Provided feedback on a regular basis instead of waiting
for their semi-annual performance evaluation.
“We heard that Gen Y people needed feedback more often. I
decided to try giving feedback at least once a week, focusing on strengths and
suggesting ways to correct mistakes. Not only did this improve my relationships
with Gen Y, but baby boomers and Gen Hers told me that frequent feedback helped
them feel more engaged.
3- Showed appreciation for baby boomers and the seniors in
the workplace.
“ I’m younger than many other employees that I manage. I’d
heard that there was some resentment because of my age, and felt that I wasn’t
taken seriously. I began to ask my older employees to share some of the lessons
they’d learned through the years, and let them know how much I valued their
experience. It didn’t take very long before they were willing to share their
knowledge and be less defensive.”
4- Created a series of technology classes geared for
different levels of understanding.
“We didn’t make the assumption that all younger employees
were technology savvy and all older employees were out of touch. We had Gen
Yand Gen X employees who took the beginner classes. While some of them knew how
to use technology they didn’t know how to apply it to our workplace. There were
baby boomers in the advanced classes who reminded us that Steve Jobs and Bill
Gates were over 50 years old. We even had a couple of seniors in those classes,
who were able to bring merge their knowledge of technology with their knowledge
and years of experience.”
5- Set up cross-generation mutual mentoring programs.
“It’s amazing how much we get done now. Not only is there
transfer of knowledge, but also there is less suspicion and stereotyping of
people based on age differences. There is more cooperation, and employees are
more willing to help each other.
I know how much I’ve learned, how my business continues to
grow and how much I appreciate working and collaborating with people years
older and younger than me.