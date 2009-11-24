Truly Visionary Leaders Create More Visionary Leaders

It is my pleasure to introduce guest blogger, James Allan. Enjoy his post below! -Seth Kahan

Visionary leaders have the ability to look into the future and create a map to a new area. Then, they get others to follow until the vision is a reality.

Terry Matthews is, by all rights, a visionary leader. He co-founded Mitel in 1972, and led it to a huge buyout by British Telecom in 1986. He then founded Newbridge Networks, and again turned his magic into a 7 billion dollar buyout by Alcatel in 2001.

He told his children that if they provide for their family, then they’re doing a wonderful thing. If they create a business which provides for many families, then they’re doing a truly great thing.

But this visionary leader is not satisfied merely manifesting his own visions. He has helped to create many more visionary leaders through his affiliate program. He has so far created 86 new businesses through this program, with an incredible success record: only 4 have failed.

So what system has the Welsh billionaire, who has earned his living in Ottawa, Canada, for the last 40 years, used to create this amazing record?

1.Get a Strong Leadership Team. Mr. Matthews doesn’t like to leave too much up to chance. Getting a strong leadership team means the deck is loaded in favor of early success. Not only does he want a committed management team, he also wants to have a strong board of directors to assist the management team as needed.