McDonald’s Logo Turns Green in Germany

This past July, GM caused a stir when it announced that it was considering switching its corporate logo from blue to green in a poor attempt at greenwashing. Unsurprisingly, the announcement backfired. But that hasn’t stopped McDonald’s from doing the same thing in Germany, where the company plans to change its restaurant sign background from red to green in what looks like an attempt at–you guessed it–greenwashing.

The fast food chain is changing its logo “to clarify our responsibility and relationship with natural resources,” according to Holger Beeck, the deputy head of McDonald’s in Germany. To that end, the 40 new McD’s restaurants scheduled to open in the country next year will feature natural stone and wood facades.

The green logo has already started popping up in select locations in the U.K. and France, and McDonald’s plans to spread its new image throughout Europe. There are no current plans for a green logo in the U.S.

It’s hard to see the logic in McDonalds’ logo switch. Let’s be honest–no one goes to McDonald’s because it’s healthy, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon. Even if McDonald’s is making halfhearted attempts to be green with recycled packaging and LEED-certified restaurants, the company has a long way to go in terms of, you know, the actual food. And a green logo won’t change that.

