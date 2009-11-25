The Best Smartphones on Every Carrier

For the first time ever, every major carrier in the US actually has smartphones worth buying, meaning you don’t have to break up to get a good phone. Here’s the best phones on each one, along with the best deals. All pricing shown is with a new 2-year contract, and some deals may be temporary.

AT&T

iPhone 3GS

The iPhone 3GS is the best overall smartphone you can buy. It’s really that simple. Best user interface, best internet, best apps, best media support–the list goes on. Okay, not the best network, but nothing’s perfect. $199

BlackBerry Bold 9700

I miss the original BlackBerry Bold’s king-sized keyboard, but the Bold 9700 squeezes the best of the BlackBerry for CEOs into an impressively tight form factor–faux leather back included–making it very possibly the best BlackBerry you can buy. $10

Bonus: Nokia e71x

It’s free, and an actually good smartphone–my favorite Nokia phone on the planet. Free