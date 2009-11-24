Today’s Vision of Tomorrow: Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic Flying You to Space

Forget NASA’s giant rockets , forget even the Russian Space Agency’s vintage but reliable Soyuz vehicles: The future of space travel for you and me (assuming we’re filthy rich) is in private hands . Jeff Bezos’ and Richard Branson’s, actually.

Jeff Bezos’ Mystery Blue Origin Rocket

Jeff Bezos, better known as founder and CEO of Amazon.com has a sideline you might not have heard about. The fact you’ve not heard about it isn’t perhaps a surprise–his Blue Origin spaceflight project has been largely shrouded in mystery, despite interest from NASA.

But just recently the Blue Origin project’s timeline was publicized on the Web site, particularly highlighting the timing for human flight into space–2012. Unmanned launches of science experiments are expected in 2011, and three experiments have already been selected.

Not much is known about the actual vehicle itself, which is dubbed New Shepard, apart from its vertical launch and vertical landing status–somewhat similar to the experimental Delta Clipper X rocket system by McDonnell Douglas. That’s not a bad comparison to draw in fact, since several engineers who worked on the DCX project then became Blue Origin employees.

LauncherOne