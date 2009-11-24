VoIP’s Success in 2009 and Beyond

At this time of year we’re all evaluating the current year’s results and planning how best to move forward in 2010. Overall IP communications growth has been very positive.

I’m sure that many of you have seen the Infonetics report indicating significant growth in VoIP and unified communications – with revenue exceeding $21 billion in the first half of 2009. They forecast that the second half of 2009 will top $22 billion—7.3 percent growth in just six months.

Many of us have experienced similar growth rates in our businesses. We are all well positioned to leverage this growing demand for IP-based communication services.

At BroadSoft we are very pleased with where we’ll end 2009—most likely up 26 percent year-over-year in shipped lines. More encouraging is comparing that result to PBX shipments, which are down about 20 percent.

These statistics reflect a shift in the communications industry. End-users are seeking more interactive, advanced communication solutions. BroadSoft has kept pace with solutions that are designed to delight the end-user.

As we prepare for 2010, it’s a good time to share our thoughts on the current environment and our strategies for moving the communications industry forward. There are key indicators that IP communications solutions are the future of our industry.