Put Your Keyboard Down, and Back Away From the Rapid Prototyping Machine

When rapid prototyping becomes cheap and ubiquitous, everyone will get a chance to realize their craziest dreams for products. The results should be…interesting. And you can bet you’ll see more projects like this jewelry by Joshua DeMonte.

DeMonte created these when he was a student at Philadelphia’s Tyler School of Art–which is presumably when he had free, unlimited access to a rapid prototyping machine. He writes:

My jewelry objects mimic ancient architectural elements activating the space surrounding the body and altering the viewers perception of the wearer. My work has replaced the traditional embellishments of jewelry objects with the details of traditional architectural form. The objects have become jewelry that have defined architectural space around the body, altering our perception of the figure.

Heh–“Activating the space” and “altering our perception of the figure.” That’s design-speak for: My stuff is ginormous!

Meanwhile, one of the commenters over at Design Yearbook opines:

Looks like the dude got his head caught in the space shuttle toilet seat. The rest of the stuff looks like wedding cake decoration that was left in a hot car. WOOF!

Ouch.