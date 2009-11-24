Celebrity Tools: Micro Video Captures the Tweets and Tribulations of B- and C-Listers

Micro-video sites–TwitVid, TweetTube, and Twiddeo, to name a few–and even staple, Twit-friendly video sites like YouTube and Ustream are smack dab in the middle of their 15 minutes of fame. Last month rumors even circled (and were shut down) that Twitter itself was looking to develop a video posting feature. Helping the mini-site hotness is the mini-buzz from mini-celebrities, B- or C-list types flocking to Twitter-friendly video. None’s more mini than Tila Tequila, whose recent breakdown-induced strip on Ustream almost broke the Internets … and our spirits. Absent a popular reality show, gawkers watched as she mumbled and slurred about how she was a “grown ass woman” and took her clothes off for a live Web audience.

Previously, rapper 50 Cent held the premiere for his new film Before I Self Destruct on Ustream and attracted 255,000 viewers. The Foo Fighters brought in 150,000 fans for a recent Webcast. Disney starlet Demi Lovato premiered her most recent video on Twitter through TwitVid. After leaving Twitter in a huff, Miley Cyrus even made a YouTube rap video about leaving Twitter–which then spread quickly through Twitter, naturally. And of course U2 brought in a whopping 10 million viewers during its YouTube live stream.

Celebrities have found huge success and millions of fans on social media outlets like Twitter and Facebook, but there’s a fine line. Some celebrities have used Twitter to go crazy in virtual public (read: Tila or Lindsay Lohan before her). Some have immense popularity but never actually say anything personal (read: Britney Spears). Some jumped on for a minute but have never committed (read: Oprah), and some spent a lot of time on it at first but eventually got fed up and left (read: Lily Allen). News organizations are cracking down, sports leagues are getting tough on tweeting, and movie studios are even adding no-tweet clauses to celebrity contracts.

As with any new medium, it’s going to take both celebrities and the common folk a while to figure out exactly what’s acceptable for social media. But until they do, we’re happy to get boob-filled breakdowns and uncensored rants and raves, especially in short-attention-span-friendly video. After all, celebrities are just like us.

[Via DigitalBeat]

